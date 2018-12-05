On Stage: Opening and this weekend

OPENING

Man of La Mancha, Dec. 7 through Jan. 5, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

THIS WEEKEND

Adaptations, Dec. 6-8, 7 p.m., Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St., Shelton. Tickets $10 at door.

Chicago City Limits, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, Dec. 7-9, Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the other Peanuts grapple with the real meaning of Christmas. Tickets $15-$20. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Paige Turner Christmas Special, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $30-$35. Info: milfordarts.org.

CONTINUING

Elf the Musical, through Dec. 15, The Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

A Christmas Story, through Dec. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sherman Playhouse, 5 State Route 29, Sherman. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Glitz! The Little Miss Christmas Pageant Musical, through Dec. 22, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $22. Info: pantochino.com.

The Pianist of Willesden Lane, through Dec. 22, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Grammy-nominated pianist and storyteller Mona Golabek will perform the unique piece about her mother, who was sent from Nazi-threatened Vienna to London, holding on to her music to stay alive. Golabek intertwines the true story of family, hope, and survival with piano selections by Grieg, Chopin, Beethoven, Debussy, Bach, and even a little Gershwin. Free staging of the show Dec. 13, 10:30 a.m.Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

ADVANCE

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-2p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Joe Plummer Jr. and Therese Plummer will perform a dramatic reading of the classic story. Tickets $20. Info: carriagebarn.org.

A Broadway Holiday Show, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., and Dec. 16, 2 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 22, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $27-$150. Info: palacestamford.org.

Bob DiBuono, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Disney’s Frozen Sing-A-Long, Dec. 30, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.