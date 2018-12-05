Bill of Fairs: Santa, markets and more

*A Visit to Santa’s House, Dec. 6-9, Burr Homestead, 739 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Proceeds fund the Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield scholarships. Live music, dancing, raffles and more will be available. Tickets $10. Info: jwcfairfield.com.

Artist and Artisan Holiday Bazaar, Dec. 6-9 and Dec. 14-16, Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. Bazaar will sell paintings, jewelry, pottery, soaps, scarves, and more. Info: milfordarts.org/holiday-bazaar.

Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius Loyola, Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Free. Info: fairfield.edu.

Senior Adult Chanukah Celebration, Dec. 7, 11 a.m., Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $6 member, $9 non-member. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Pet photos with Santa, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pet Supplies Plus, 675 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton. Bring your pets (dogs on leash, cats in carriers) and/or your kids for photos with Santa, featuring professional photographer J. Avery Wham. All proceeds benefit Pet Protector’s rescued animals. Info: petprotectorsrescue.org.

*Holiday Craft Workshops, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, 1:15 p.m., Darien Art Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. For ages 6-12. Register online. Tickets $35. Info: darienarts.org.

Boothe Homestead Christmas, Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boothe Memorial Park, 5800 Main St., Stratford. Tickets $5.

*Gingerbread Decorating Workshop, Dec. 8, 11 a.m., Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Tickets $10 members, $15 non-members. Info: westporthistory.org.

*Holly Jolly Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Santa will be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Silhouette artist Debbie O’Connor will be on hand creating portraits. The event also includes the Holiday Trains exhibit, pomander and gingerbread cookie workshops, a pop-up market and Music on the Hill will perform from 2-4 p.m. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

*Rustic Christmas, Dec. 9, 2-4 p.m., Coley Barn, 104 Weston Rd., Weston Historical Society. Santa and his helper will be available for photos. Free. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Senior Adult New Year’s Celebration, Dec. 28, 11 a.m., Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $6 member, $9 non-member. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

*Jingle Bell Rock, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Kids can do crafts and meet Santa. Tickets $10 members, $15 non-members. Info: westporthistory.org.

*Winterfest, Dec. 15, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. The library will offer winter crafts and games for children. Info: greenwichlibrary.org.

Holiday Pop Up Art Show and Sale, Loft Artists Association, Dec. 15-16, 1-4:30 p.m., 575 Pacific St., Stamford. Opening house reception, Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m. Info: loftartists.org.

Festive Home – All That Glitters, through Dec. 21, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Free. Info: rgoa.org.

*Family Winter Fun Day, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Tickets $20 members, $25 non-members. Register online. Info: ctaudubon.org/2018/11/school-vacation-winter-fun-day.

Wilton Library Holiday Book Sale, through Jan. 2, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org.

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net.