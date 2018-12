Police arrested a New Haven man on a warrant Nov. 28 regarding a sexual assault that allegedly took place in Milford in October.

Police said Ezekiel Carr, 58, of Crest Street in New Haven, has been charged with sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the third degree and unlawful restraint.

Police said the assault took place Oct. 22, but released no further details.

Bond for Carr was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 26.