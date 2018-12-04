MAC accepting art entries

Milford Arts Council (MAC) is calling all artists who are MAC members or residents of Milford for a non-juried, open-themed exhibit for two-dimensional media which will be held from Jan. 16 through March 7. All skill levels are welcome and all entries must be recent, original work that has not been previously exhibited at the MAC or Firehouse Gallery.

The Milford Arts Council will receive art at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South, on Jan. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Only one recent and original two-dimensional art work may be submitted and it must be wired for hanging.

Submission fee: $20. There is not a MAC discount for this exhibit. A closing reception will be held on Thursday, March 7, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Cash awards for first, second and third place will be presented on this date.

This exhibit will be judged by Herm Freeman. Freeman holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting from Indiana University. He studied with several major American artists including Fairfield Porter, James Brooks, and George McNeil among others. Recently, he was awarded best in show at the prestigious Silvermine 51st Art of the Northeast USA Annual Exhibition.

Figurative show

The MAC and Coastal Arts Guild of Connecticut are calling artists to enter a juried figurative exhibit of two- and three-dimensional original artwork. This exhibit will run from Jan. 17 through Feb. 10 with an opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the MAC Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. There will be cash awards for first, second and third place presented at the reception.

This juried exhibit asks artists to explore, interpret and draw inspiration from the human body. All media is welcome. All work must be original and not previously exhibited at the MAC or Firehouse Gallery. Two-dimensional works must be framed and wired for hanging. No exceptions.

Submissions will be received digitally at https://www.coastalartsguildct.com/go-figure-at-the-firehouse-gallery

Deadline for digital submissions is midnight, Jan. 3.

In person submissions can be made at the Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Walnut Beach, by Jan. 3 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Framed dimensions: 24″ x 36″ (maximum size). One larger/single submission is optional.

A non-refundable jury fee is $10.

Submission fee: $25/one or $35/two.

Members of MAC & Coastal Arts Guild of CT get $5 off.

To learn more: https://www.milfordarts.org/figurative-exhibit-lp.