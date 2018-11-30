Celebration of Trees starts Saturday

Over the past 23 years, the Milford Hospital Auxiliary’s Celebration of Trees has become a holiday tradition for the people of Milford and surrounding communities.

During the 10-day event from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10, more than 3,500 visitors are expected to stroll through the Milford Hospital lobby and balcony area to view, and take a chance on winning one of the themed trees, gift baskets, displays and other items on display there.

In addition to the trees and traditional holiday items, this year’s event will feature a variety of prizes donated by hospital staff and volunteers along with local business leaders and community organizations, including a Mohegan Sun Getaway, a HP 14” Touchscreen Chromebook, and a Norwich Inn & Spa Experience.

The full schedule of holiday festivities is as follows: