Lamplight Stroll Friday night in downtown Milford

The Downtown Milford Business Association will host its 17th annual Lamplight Stroll on Friday in downtown Milford.

Scheduled for Friday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m., the Lamplight Stroll is designed to bring members of the community together for an evening of festive yuletide shopping and fun. There will be horse and buggy rides, carolers, a performance from the Cornerstone Christian Adult and Youth Choirs, and a visit from Santa.

The 23 stops at participating businesses will include refreshments and holiday shopping specials.

“Downtown Milford is a storybook setting during the holidays,” said DMBA president Tracy Bonosconi. “We are proud to create an event that makes wonderful memories for members of our community and promotes the unique products and services our businesses offer.”

People can pick up a Lamplight Passport at the hospitality tent located at 58 River Street on the day of the event. For more information and for a list of participating businesses, visit https://www.downtownmilfordct.com/lamp-light-stroll.