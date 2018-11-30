Holiday fair Saturday raises money for local family

The Irish Heritage Society of Milford will host its first Holiday Artisan Craft Fair at 131 Bridgeport Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 1, to support a local family in need during the holidays.

Each year IHSM works with Milford’s Department of Human Services and adopts a local family as their holiday family and provides needed items and gifts during the festive season. This year the club decided to raise these efforts by hosting a holiday fair.

Shoppers can enjoy a bake shop and unique local, handmade items such as monogram tote bags, crystal jewelry, candles, knitted items made by Irish Club members, handmade pebble art shadow boxes, knitted blankets, fairy gardens, photography prints and more…Shopper can also have holiday photos taken for $5 with half of the proceeds going to the family.

Featuring…Mimi’s Dish towels, Lilac Designs by Dana IHSM Knitting Club, Noonday Collection, D Initials Inc, Pebble Art Inspirations, Sailor Beads, LLC, Two Sweet to Handle, Wooden Ornaments, Touchstone Crystal Jewelry, Pleasure Craft, Warm and Cozy, Beach Scapes, Pink Zebra, Celestial Dream Designs, Ogham Art, Sweet Scrubs, Cashman Composition, Color Street Nail Strips

“Our Committee has organized a wonderful event. I urge members and non-members alike to support this effort to give a deserving Milford family a great holiday,” said Michael McCabe, President of ISHM.

“We are truly excited to put this beautiful event together to benefit our Holiday Family. Our crafters and vendors we’ll have something for everyone! Support not only a local family in need, but also our local crafters and vendors. We hope to see everyone December 1st,” said Amanda Potkay, Craft Fair Organizer.

Other fairs this weekend in Milford

Christmas Faire

The Milford Historical Society will hold an Open House Christmas Faire on Friday, Nov. 30, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its headquarters, 34 High St. Admission is free, and the historic Eells-Stow House will be decorated and open for tours.

The highlight will be a holiday bake sale with beautifully decorated cookies, cakes, muffins, and candies, along with specialty breads. Decorated tabletop trees and wreaths and a gift basket raffle will be included.

For Christmas shoppers, the Country Store offers Milford history books, map reproductions, games, jewelry, candles, lavender sachets, soaps, tree ornaments and many things for stocking stuffers.

For information visit milfordhistoricalsociety.org, check out the Society’s Facebook page or telephone 203-874-2664.

Cookie Walk

At Mary Taylor United Methodist Church in downtown Milford Saturday, Dec. 1. Starts at 9:30 a.m., and cookies go quickly.

Winter Wonderland

Woodmont United Church of Christ, 1000 New Haven Ave., is hosting its first Winter Wonderland Saturday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Local artisans, handmade crafts and wreaths, antiques and silent auction. Vendor will sell Christmas trees. Food, a cookie walk, homemade fudge and more. Pictures with Santa, live holiday music and magic show.

Seafarer’s Christmas

A Seafarer’s Christmas Fair will take place Saturday Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 283 Bridgeport Ave.The celebration will feature gingerbread houses, a bakery, cookie walk, lightship table, candy shop, Art by the Sea, a “sail” loft, general store, silent auction, and a galley café. Below decks there will be more holiday gifts in the Country Store. For information contact Marty Mautte at 203-874-2701.

Christmas fair

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond Street, presents the 77th Annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It will include lunch, knitted items, crafts, tea cup auction, raffle table, jewelry, book sale and more, plus a cookie walk on the upper level. On the lower level will be Kids Clothes Corner and tag sale items. Credit/debit cards accepted.

Church fair

St. Ann Church Christmas Fair, Saturday, Dec. 1. There will be raffles, Santa, bakery items and Christmas joy. Family oriented.

Learning Station

The Milford Family Resource Center will hold its annual Children’s Holiday Concert featuring The Learning Station Saturday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to noon at Mathewson Elementary School, 466 West River Street. The live concert offers a blend of original music and interactive theater.

Before and after the concert, at 10 a.m. and until 1 p.m., children can visit with Santa, take a holiday photo, have their faces painted, paint on a wall mural, and browse through a book in the reading corner. Snacks will be available for a small fee. Tickets are $5 in advance per person. Children under 2 are free. To purchase or reserve tickets, call 203-783-3626 or email at [email protected].