Notre Dame High School names first quarter honor students

The following Milford students were named to the first quarter honor roll at Notre Dame High School of West Haven:
First honors
Class of 2019: Matthew Donovan, Nicholas Gerwien, Kapish Joshi, Brian Locicero, Thomas Rosati;
Class of 2020: Collin Beirne, Alexander Cruz, Ikechukwu Dikko, Thomas Ellis, Kyle Knapp, Christian Lombardo, Benjamin Nuttall, Dylan Schwartz, Ethan Wicko;
Class of 2021: Akash Cheela, Joseph Cretella, Dean Angelo Cruz, Jacob Fleischer, Ryan Hayes, Jake Ivan-Pal, Liam Millott, Cameron Pomponio, Evan Quesada, Cameron Scagliarini, Kyle Wilkitis;
Class of 2022: Zakary Hart, Trevor Knotwell, Nicholas Pavelko, Alexander Pikul, Matthew Rosati, Justin Simoncek, Joseph Tiberio, Jack Weber.
Second honors
Class of 2019: Michael Delaney, Eric Hardy, Ryan Riordan;
Class of 2020: Max Arnold, Nicholas Piselli;
Class of 2021: Brian Paulis;
Class of 2022: Quan Nguyen, Matthew Prete.