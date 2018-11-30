Milford Mirror

Notre Dame High School names first quarter honor students

By Milford Mirror on November 30, 2018

The following Milford students were named to the first quarter honor roll at Notre Dame High School of West Haven:

First honors

Class of 2019: Matthew Donovan, Nicholas Gerwien, Kapish Joshi, Brian Locicero, Thomas Rosati;

Class of 2020: Collin Beirne, Alexander Cruz, Ikechukwu Dikko, Thomas Ellis, Kyle Knapp, Christian Lombardo, Benjamin Nuttall, Dylan Schwartz, Ethan Wicko;

Class of 2021: Akash Cheela, Joseph Cretella, Dean Angelo Cruz, Jacob Fleischer, Ryan Hayes, Jake Ivan-Pal, Liam Millott, Cameron Pomponio, Evan Quesada, Cameron Scagliarini, Kyle Wilkitis;

Class of 2022: Zakary Hart, Trevor Knotwell, Nicholas Pavelko, Alexander Pikul, Matthew Rosati, Justin Simoncek, Joseph Tiberio, Jack Weber.

Second honors

Class of 2019: Michael Delaney, Eric Hardy, Ryan Riordan;

Class of 2020: Max Arnold, Nicholas Piselli;

Class of 2021: Brian Paulis;

Class of 2022: Quan Nguyen, Matthew Prete.

