Law offices host holiday food drive

Nearly half a million Connecticut residents struggle with hunger and more than 127,000 children are food insecure. These are people from all walks of life — children, working parents, seniors or people living with disabilities. As a compassionate corporate citizen, Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers is hosting a food drive for the nonprofit Connecticut Food Bank at each of their five locations from now through Dec. 18.

“Our practice is dedicated to helping people and we want to do our part to ensure no one goes hungry, especially at the holidays,” said Attorney Jonathan Perkins. “These are our neighbors and they deserve our support.”

The Connecticut Food Bank works through a network of nearly 700 community food assistance programs, such as soup kitchens, food pantries and shelters to provide nutritious food to people in need in six of Connecticut’s eight counties: Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London and Windham. They are an affiliate of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network.

Donations of nonperishable food items may be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

30 Lucy Street, Woodbridge

965 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport

45 Wyllys Street, Hartford

30 North Main Street, Waterbury

164 Hempstead Street, New London

In order to provide proper nutrition, the Connecticut Food Bank has a suggested Healthy Food Donation List:

Dairy — 1% low fat or fat free milk, shelf-stable (such as Parmalat), dry, evaporated, soy milk, non-refrigerated

Fruits — unsweetened fruit canned in 100% fruit juice or water, unsweetened apple sauce, dried fruit, such as raisins & prunes, 100% fruit juice, 100% fruit spreads

Vegetables — no salt added or low sodium canned products: vegetables, tomatoes, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, salsa, vegetables soups, stews, chili, broth or stock

Condiments and spices — light salad dressings, vinegar, vegetable, olive, or canola oil, dried herbs and spices

Beverages — tea bags, coffee, bottled water, seltzer

Proteins — no salt added or low sodium peanut butter, canned beans, peas, lentils, dried beans, peas, lentils canned tuna, salmon, chicken or sardines in water, nuts or seeds

Whole grains — look for whole grain or whole wheat products with 3g or more of fiber per serving: pasta, brown rice, wild rice, quinoa, oatmeal, cream of wheat, unflavored crackers, whole wheat or corn tortillas, cereal, popcorn kernels or microwave 94% fat free, mac and cheese

Other hints include choosing pop-top lids and checking food expiration dates to ensure freshness. Avoid glass containers.

For more information about making a donation to the food drive contact Candace Stanley at [email protected]