Christmas in the Mansion is this weekend

Lauralton Hall will hold its Christmas in the Mansion, Sunday, Dec. 2, noon to 5 p.m., at 200 High Street.

Admission is $10 at the door; children age 12 and younger enter free.

Visitors can tour the school’s decorated Victorian Gothic mansion built in 1864, and shop for holiday gifts from among more than 50 vendors. Visitors can also visit the crèche in Lauralton’s century-old chapel in Mercy Hall, and bring children to see Santa in his workshop.

There will be raffles for items including gourmet baskets, handcrafted goods, and Christmas trees decorated by Lauralton students, faculty and staff.

There will also be a special collection of vintage candy dispensers made by PEZ Candy, Inc. on display.

Guest authors will include poet and Lauralton alumna Amanda Rose, author of ‘The Land That Lies Between Them’, and Michael C. Dooling, an archivist, former news librarian, and author of several works including ‘Milford Lost and Found.’

A reservation-only preview party will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The party includes hors d’oeuvres and a light buffet provided by Fitzgerald’s Fine Catering, wine and beer, raffles, Christmas music performed by Lauralton Hall vocal ensembles, and more. For details and to purchase tickets go to https://www.lauraltonhall.org/christmas.