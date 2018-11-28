Milford Mirror

DOT lighting project will cause lane closures on I-95 this weekend

By Jill Dion on November 28, 2018

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that a lighting repair project will take place on Interstate 95 Northbound and Southbound in Milford, Orange and West Haven on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2.

Motorists can expect lane closures on I-95 Northbound and Southbound in Milford, Orange and West Haven between Exit 36 (Plains Road) and Exit 43 (Campbell Avenue).  A movable sign will be used to guide motorists through the work zone. The regular work schedule for this project is from 6 a.m. to noon.

Motorists should be aware that modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions, the DOT announced, adding that motorists are advised to maintain a safe speed when driving in this vicinity.

