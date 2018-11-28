Bill of Fairs: Festivals and markets

Festive Home – All That Glitters, through Dec. 21, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Free. Info: rgoa.org.

Wilton Library Holiday Book Sale, Nov. 29 through Jan. 2, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Ladies Night: Out Wreath Making Workshop, Nov. 30, 7-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets $55. Info: darienarts.org.

Holiday Greens & Gifts Sale, Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main St., Newtown. Wreaths and door swags will be on sale. Proceeds benefit the Newtown Garden Club.

Rowayton Gardeners Annual Christmas Market, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Rowayton Community Center, 33 Highland Ave., Rowayton. Info: rowaytongardeners.org.

Greenwich Holiday Stroll, Dec. 1-2, Greenwich. The Holiday Stroll will also feature a Live Nativity, horse drawn carriage rides, professional ice sculpture demos, a food truck village on Greenwich Avenue, letter-writing to Santa and more than 140 participating retailers and restaurants offering promotions, refreshments and holiday cheer. Info: GreenwichReindeerFestival.com.

JCC Family Chanukah Party, Dec. 4, 7:40 p.m., Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Enjoy potato latkes and chocolate gelt, playing dreidel and more. Tickets $21. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

*A Visit to Santa’s House, Dec. 6-9, Burr Homestead, 739 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Proceeds fund the Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield scholarships. Live music, dancing, raffles and more will be available. Tickets $10. Info: jwcfairfield.com.

Artist and Artisan Holiday Bazaar, Dec. 6-9 and Dec. 14-16, Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. Bazaar will sell paintings, jewelry, pottery, soaps, scarves, and more. Info: milfordarts.org/holiday-bazaar.

Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius Loyola, Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Free. Info: fairfield.edu.

Senior Adult Chanukah Celebration, Dec. 7, 11 a.m., Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $6 member, $9 non-member. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

*Holiday Craft Workshops, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, 1:15 p.m., Darien Art Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. For ages 6-12. Register online. Tickets $35. Info: darienarts.org.

Boothe Homestead Christmas, Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boothe Memorial Park, 5800 Main St., Stratford. Tickets $5.

*Gingerbread Decorating Workshop, Dec. 8, 11 a.m., Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Tickets $10 members, $15 non-members. Info: westporthistory.org.

*Rustic Christmas, Dec. 9, 2-4 p.m., Coley Barn, 104 Weston Rd., Weston Historical Society. Santa and his helper will be available for photos. Free. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Senior Adult New Year’s Celebration, Dec. 28, 11 a.m., Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $6 member, $9 non-member. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

*Jingle Bell Rock, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Kids can do crafts and meet Santa. Tickets $10 members, $15 non-members. Info: westporthistory.org.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net.