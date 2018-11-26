Milford Senior Center announces December events

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive hosts the following events. For more information, call 203-877-5131.

Music and Merriment

The Milford Senior Center band, The Note Ables, directed by Linda Whittaker, will present a free program of holiday favorites Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. The band will accompany the audience while singing carols and ringing jingle bells. The Ladies Ensemble will sing several selections, accompanied by a bell melody, rhythm instruments and piano. Whittaker will play a solo arrangement of Christmas tunes on the piano. Refreshments will be available.

Holiday Craft Fair

A holiday craft fair featuring a large array of holiday items created by the Center’s Craft Class will be available for purchase Thursday, Dec. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

CT Estate Taxes

Changes in Connecticut Estate Taxes and Probate Court updates will be discussed at a presentation Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. The Honorable Beverly K. Streit-Kefalas, judge Milford-Orange probate court will discuss the increases in the Connecticut Estate Tax exemption amounts, how it may impact your estate planning, and whether you need a living trust, and other probate law updates. A question and answer session will follow the talk.

Gospel Chorus Concert

The Milford Senior Center Gospel Chorus under the direction of Debra Fellenbaum will present their annual Christmas Concert, Gloria on Sunday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments available.

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

Dr. Lee J. Goldstein, MD, FACS, CWS, a board certified general and vascular surgeon will discuss Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Monday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. PAD is easily diagnosed and can be managed with the right medication and lifestyle changes. Additional details are available by calling Amanda Berry, 203-877-5131.

Steady Steps

Gain balance and safety on your feet with the Steady Steps Program Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. During this program, trained experts will teach you how to prevent falls, the building blocks of falling, balance exercise demos, personalized balance assessments, and individualized screenings by their fall prevention team.

Milford Concert Band

The Milford Concert Band will perform Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1:30 p.m. In addition to medleys of holiday favorites, the band will perform A Milford Christmas. Free and open to the public; refreshments available.

AAA Driver Safety Course

AAA Driver Safety Course runs Thursday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Upon completion of the course, students receive a certificate for a minimum 5% discount off their auto insurance. Instructor Adelle Zocher leads the course. Sign up at northeast.aaa.com/community/defensive-driving course/CT or call 1-866-901-8457.

New Year’s Eve party

The Center is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party Monday, Dec. 31, from 1-3 p.m. with a chicken parmesan dinner catered by Lasse’s Restaurant. And music by DJ Chuck. For tickets, at $15, visit the Center’s front office through Thursday, Dec. 27.