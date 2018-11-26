Suspect in Falmouth Street standoff taken into custody

Police have arrested a Milford man, Matthew Smith, 38, in connection with a standoff on Falmouth Street Monday morning.

On Nov. 26, at approximately 3:15 a.m. a woman walked into police headquarters to report a domestic violence incident she said had recently occurred at a Falmouth Street residence.

The woman said a man, Smith, 38, of 40 Falmouth Street, Milford, told her he was going to kill her, burn down her family’s home, kill any future children she may have, and other threats.

The woman also said that Smith pulled out a knife and threatened to slice her with it, and at one point struck her in the eye area with a closed fist, according to a police report.

Police learned that Smith might be in possession of an unregistered firearm and responded to the Falmouth Street residence and tried to make contact with him.

Police said Smith refused numerous requests from police to leave the home and a police perimeter was established in the area.

The Regional Special Response Team (SRT) was called to the scene, as well as the Milford Police Department’s Small Unmanned Aircraft and robot units.

“After exhausting other efforts and waiting several hours for Smith to respond, it was determined the SRT team would enter the home and make contact with Smith inside of the residence,” police said in a press release. “After knocking the door open, the SRT team made contact with Smith, who then surrendered himself willingly.”

Smith is being charged with disorderly conduct, assault, threatening and interfering with a police officer.

He was held on a $25,000 bond, to appear in Milford Court Nov. 27.