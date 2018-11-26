Events and activities at Coastal Center at Milford Point

Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Road. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org or call 203-878-7440.

Sea Squirts: Fall Frolics

Children ages 3-5 will explore the wonders of nature with their favorite adult Tuesday, Nov. 27 and Dec. 11, from 10-11 a.m. Discover what animals and plants are doing as the season changes. Each class includes a story, craft for child and adult to do together, and outdoor exploration; weather permitting.

Wear appropriate outdoor attire and footwear. No strollers or baby carriers. Members $10/child, Nonmembers $15/child. Additional siblings: Members $5/class, nonmembers $7/class. Space is limited; advance registration required.

Nov. 27: Click here register.

Dec. 11: Click here to register.

Project Feeder Watch

Learn more about backyard birds and participate in Project Feeder Watch Wednesdays and Thursdays. Participants will observe and count the birds at The Center’s feeders using the Project Feeder Watch protocol.

The season runs November through early April. Project Feeder Watch is a citizen science project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Citizen science is a way for the public to contribute to the scientific understanding of the natural world. This program runs rain or shine and is appropriate for adults or children age 16 and up. Free, but advance registration is required. For more information and to register, contact Carol Kratzman at 203-878-7440, ext. 504.

Wednesdays: Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 19, 10-11 a.m.

Thursdays: Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 10-11 a.m.

Thursdays: Dec. 13, 20, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Winter Decorations

Adults and families with children ages 5 and up create winter decorations for house and yard using natural and recycled materials; materials supplied. Program runs rain or shine on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 1-2 p.m. No strollers please. Members $5, nonmembers $8. Registration required. Click here to register.

Bottle Cap Mural Project

Adults and families will be recycling bottle caps into murals Sunday, Dec. 9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. This is not a drop-off program; children must be accompanied by an actively participating adult. Free, but registration is required. Click here to register.