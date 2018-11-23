Milford trio named to All-SCC volleyball team

Jonathan Law’s Katie Eighmy and Pam Ellison and Lauralton Hall’s Theresa Piscitelli were named to the 2018 SCC Volleyball All-Conference second team.
Pictured (front row): Olivia Peterson (North Haven), Sara DeMarco (Shelton), Nicole Albert (Lyman Hall), Nayeli Cruz (Wilbur Cross), Michelle Frankel (Cheshire) and Pam Ellison (Jonathan Law); (second row) Jenny Wang (Cheshire), Theresa Piscitelli (Lauralton Hall), Jillian Manning (Sacred Heart Academy) and Katie Eighmy (Jonathan Law). Missing from photo are Isabella Ragaini (East Haven) and Maya Epps (Hamden).