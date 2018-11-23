P&Z approves construction of 3 shoreline homes

Construction of three shoreline area homes was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Board (P&Z) at its Nov. 20 meeting. The board approved coastal area site plans for all three homes.

A 1,008 square foot single-family house is planned for 70 Melba Street to replace a 1,100 square foot house that was destroyed in an April 11, 2015 fire, and subsequently demolished. As part of the approval, the project must include a concrete driveway apron, sidewalks and curbs.

Engineer Michael Lambert said Robert and Ida Pedrolini have owned the property for more than 50 years. The 0.09-acre property is located in the R-5 zone.

Lambert said the property will have three rain gardens to filter rainwater on the property, which is adjacent to a wetlands area. He said the project has been approved by the Army Corps of Engineers, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the Milford Inland-Wetlands Agency (IWA).

In other business, landscape architect Abigail Adams said Christine and Paul Fonseca plan to construct a three-bedroom house at 11 Point Beach Drive. The 0.23-acre parcel is located in the R-7.5 zone. Adams said the property is currently vacant with some concrete slabs that will be removed.

Adams said the property is in both the VE and AE flood zones, but the house will be located in only the AE flood zone. The first floor of the house will be located 12 feet plus one foot of freeboard above the base flood elevation.

The Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) granted a variance at its Nov. 13 meeting, approving a front yard setback of 14.5 feet where 20 feet is required.

Engineer Chris DeAngelis said the property will have a stormwater infiltration system that will include below-grade chambers to store 1,093 cubic feet of water, which he said is almost three times more than required.

Finally, a 2,170 square foot two story single-family house on piers is planned for 733 East Broadway. William and Kassi Falk own the 0.09-acre property located in the R-5 zone.

Architect Ron D’Aurelio said the old house was removed due to repeated storm damage. According to city records, it was a 1,200 square foot house from 1905.

D’Aurelio said the front of the property is located in the AE-13 flood zone, while the rear is located in the VE-13 flood zone. For safety reasons, he said the house will be located totally within the AE zone “for safety reasons.”

The attached deck will be located in the VE zone on the water side. Since the deck is attached to the house, the house will be built to the standards for the VE zone, said D’Aurelio.

The house will be constructed on piers with breakaway walls and flood vents on the ground level, which will be used for parking and storage.

City planner David B. Sulkis said the house will be located 17.43 feet above the ground. As part of the approval, the applicant must comply with the requirement of the city engineer to replace the concrete sidewalks and driveway aprons.

D’Aurelio said the old house was inches from the east side property line and the new house will be six feet away, one more foot than the minimum of five feet. The west side will maintain the existing setback of 6.5 feet. The Zoning Board of Appeals granted a variance at its Nov. 13 meeting, allowing a 6.5-foot side setback where 10 feet is required.

“The added benefit of moving the house away from the property line is the neighbors get a water view…and we are enhancing the fire safety by keeping a safe distance from the property line and the neighbor’s house,” said D’Aurelio.