Obituary: Kaycie Morgan Begley, 20, of Milford

Kaycie Morgan Begley, 20, of Milford, passed away on November 19, 2018 surrounded by her family, after her 15-year battle with brain cancer. Kaycie was born on February 25, 1998 in Milford and was the beloved daughter of Bernard Begley, Jr. and Debra Shino Begley.

Kaycie broke down every barrier thrown in her way and she did it with grace. That tenacity was her driving force. Kaycie graduated from Foran High School in 2016 and went on to Southern Connecticut State University, to pursue a career as a Child Life Specialist — a field very close to her heart. She sought to support children and families coping with life-threatening illnesses and hospital treatments.

Kaycie loved spending time with her friends and family — she shared many great memories with her two best friends, Laura and Megan, and her cousin Amy. She loved spending time at the barn with her horse Freckles and enjoying a good Connecticut-style lobster roll. Although her time was short, Kaycie’s impact on those who knew her will live on forever.

In addition to her parents, Kaycie leaves behind her loving siblings, Taylor and Bryan; her maternal grandmother, Dina Shino; her aunts and uncles, Karen and Tom Craw, Jay and Cathy Shino, Daniel Begley, and Elaine and Sue Begley; and many cousins, extended family members and friends. She also leaves her chocolate lab, Duke. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Kathryn and Bernard Begley Sr. and her maternal grandfather, Joseph Shino.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the friends, extended family members, and caregivers for their kindness and compassion. The support received from the Milford Fire Department, Emerald Society, and community has been extraordinary and it is greatly appreciated.

The family is being cared for by the staff at CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.