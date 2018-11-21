College Break Basketball League deadline Dec. 7

The Milford Recreation Department is accepting registration for its College Break Basketball League for ages 18-23, which will play Monday-Friday beginning Dec. 17.

Teams will be guaranteed six games with the top two teams playing for the championship.

Teams will play at least two games a week, with games starting as early as 12 p.m. and the latest game at 4.

During registration, there will be a question asking which team you are on, if you do not have a team please put free agent.

All games will be played at Parsons Gymnasium and the cost is $35 for residents and $40 for non-residents.

Registration can be completed at milfordrecreation.com.

Teams will be responsible for getting matching color t-shirts.

The registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 7, and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those registering after Dec. 7 are subject to a $10 late fee.

Complete rules and eligibility information is available at the Recreation Department’s website.

For more information, call Rich Minnix at 203-783-3387 or contact at [email protected]