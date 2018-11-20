Fire quickly extinguished in Walmart garden center

An early evening fire broke out Tuesday, Nov. 20 at the Milford Walmart located at 1365 Boston Post Road.

Dispatchers received a 911 call just after 5 p.m. from a Walmart employee reporting a fire in the building, according to Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

Firefighting units arrived to find a large volume of smoke visible from the fenced area of the garden center where pallets of store merchandise are kept, Fabrizi said.

“The building’s fire sprinkler system had activated which prevented the blaze from spreading,” he said. “Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the remainder of the fire and safely remove the burned items to the exterior.”

The Milford Fire Marshal’s division is investigating the fire and a cause has not been officially released. The store was evacuated and closed for business during the fire and investigation.