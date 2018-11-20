Obituary: Leo B. Meyer, 84, of Milford

Leo B. Meyer — July 10, 1934-November 9, 2018

Curtain Up — Light the Lights!

Leo B. Meyer, 84, of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2018. He was born in Long Beach, NY to the late Catherine and John Meyer. A graduate of Carnegie Institute of Technology and continued study at Pratt Institute. He was one of the youngest designers, at age 19, to gain entrance into the United Scenic Artists Local 829 union, and worked extensively in TV, films, Broadway, and radio.

Leo’s design career led to a number of Broadway, Off Broadway, and touring contracts and the opening of his company, Atlas Scenic Studio, where for 40 years he contracted and supervised the construction of sets for hundreds of major shows for Broadway, ballet, TV and films. His contribution to the theater industry is immense and only equal to his loving heart for the industry. He was an experienced and extremely talented vocalist, director, and actor in many venues throughout the country. Leo’s passion for music, especially opera, was inspired by his father.

Leo is predeceased by his sister, Catie and her husband, Herman Hermle, as well as his brother, John Meyer. He is survived by his niece, Ursula Hermle and her husband, Theodore Smith of CA., grandniece Carissa Murphy and husband, Harold Murphy, great niece Macie Rose Murphy, and grandnephew Broderick Smith. He is also predeceased by his nephew, Richard Hermle, and survived by grandnephews Dan and Ryan Hermle and great nephew Thomas Hermle.

Bigger than life, his magnificent smile lit up a room as soon as he entered. Leo will lovingly be remembered by a cast of friends and family for his absolute love of life, devotion to his craft, brilliant sense of humor, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

The heavens have added a beautiful voice to their chorus. He will shine on forever in our hearts.

Memorial contributions may be made to, The Orange Players Association, Inc. and Greater Bridgeport Symphony.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.