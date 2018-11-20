Schools survey families about communication

Milford public school officials are urging parents to take part in a survey about communication within the school district.

Cooperative Educational Services (CES) in Trumbull will conduct the survey and handle the resulting data to ensure complete anonymity and transparency.

In 2004 the district conducted a similar survey with strong participation from the community, school officials said.

“The information we gathered back then helped us move our communication practices forward and improve dialogue at both the district and school levels,” according to a public school press release. “Due to incredible advances in technology over the years, it is time to survey our community once again and revisit our communication practices to better serve you.”

Click here to take part in the survey