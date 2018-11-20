Milford Mirror

Safe reported stolen from medical marijuana dispensary

By Milford Mirror on November 20, 2018

Police say these two men broke into a local business and stole a safe.

Milford police are looking for help identifying suspects involved in stealing a safe from a New Haven Avenue medical marijuana dispensary Nov. 18.

Police said it was during the overnight hours Sunday that they responded to a burglar alarm at Southern CT Wellness Center, 318 New Haven Avenue.

They are looking for help identifying several people who reportedly broke into the building and took a safe containing an unspecified amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police Department, Detective Stephen Noss at 203-783-4765, or [email protected]. The case number is 6054-18.

