This Weekend: Concerts, reindeer and more

Trunk show

The Holiday Trunk Show runs Nov. 23-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. For more information, visit silvermineart.org.

Reindeer Festival

The Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village will run Nov. 23 through Dec. 24 at Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North Street, Greenwich. For more information, visit Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Book sale

The Pequot Library Book Sale runs Nov. 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. There will be 10,000 items from which to choose, including books for gift-giving and hundreds of CDs and DVDs in their original wrap or gently used. The event is free. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Brother Joscephus

Brother Joscephus will perform on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mullett

Mullett will perform on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

*A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Christmas will be performed on Nov. 24 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25-40. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

La Sylphide

The Bolshoi Ballet’s La Sylphide will be screened on Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit :ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Highlight of the Year

The Premier Ballroom Dance: Highlight of the Year event is on Nov. 24 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. Professional dancers Marat Gimaev and Alina Basyuk will perform at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 203-374-7308.

Colonial Concert

Orchestra New England will perform their Colonial Concert XXXIX on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. at United Church on the Green, 270 Temple Street, New Haven. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information, visit orchestranewengland.org.

Hey Nineteen

Hey Nineteen will perform a Steely Dan tribute concert on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $24-$40. For more information, visit bijoutheatrect.net.

Wreath sale

The Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale runs Nov. 25 through Dec. 8 at First Congregational Church Lawn, 108 Sound Beach Avenue, Greenwich. Proceeds will go to support Kids in Crisis, The Den for Grieving Kids, the Young Adults Program at Pacific House, the Soundwater Young Mariners Academy, Building One Community and BackCountry Jazz. For more information, visit fccog.org.

Michael Glabicki

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root will perform with Dirk Miller on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hot Tuna Acoustic

Hot Tuna Acoustic will perform on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $62.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.