After Dark: Coffeehouse-style concerts, benefits and galas

Meet the Ringmaster Dinner, Nov. 27, 6 p.m., Testo’s Restaurant, 1775 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport. This event will kick off the Barnum Festival. The Barnum Festival events focus on building community spirit, fostering philanthropy, and celebrating the diverse cultures represented by residents. The festival culminates in a weekend-long Barnum Palooza that hosts parades, concerts, fireworks, and other family-friendly festivities. Tickets $40. Info: barnumfestival.com.

Icon Awards in the Arts, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., Belle Haven Club, 100 Harbor Dr., Greenwich. Tickets $275. Info: brucemuseum.org.

A Country Christmas, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Ave., Darien. Gunsmoke will perform the Music for Hope concert and proceeds will be donated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. The Law will also perform. Tickets $15. Info: piedmontclub.org

CLUBS

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music: Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.