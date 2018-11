Each town in Connecticut has a blue plaque that gives a short history of the town. Thomas Fatone has visited every one of the 169 towns in Connecticut, taken a photo of every sign, and met a lot of interesting people along the way.

Fatone will be visiting Milford Library on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. with his book Signs of Connecticut. He will talk about how his hobby became a book, the history of the signs, and the interesting things he discovered about the state.