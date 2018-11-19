Library program focuses on electric vehicles

Milford’s Energy Advisory Board and Milford Public Library are hosting an electric vehicle information session on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m.

The event will provide information about these now widely available alternative vehicles. Experienced electric vehicle owners will discuss why they like their vehicles and how they use them on their daily commutes and longer distance drives, as well as how they charge the car batteries.

Attendees will also learn about financial incentives from the state as well as from Mutual Security Credit Union for purchasing and leasing electric vehicles.