Tree lighting in downtown Milford Friday

The annual Milford tree lighting will take place Friday, Nov. 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the Broad Street green, and this year several events have been added to the festivities.

The event includes the tree lighting, a Winter Wonderland at Milford Bank, music by DJ Sheila and the Milford Concert Band.

There will be hot chocolate, and Santa will arrive by firetruck to turn on the holiday lights at 6:30 p.m.

This year the city and Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce decided to kick the Milford tree lighting up a notch with caroling, a train ride, costumed characters, kids crafts and photo props.

City workers have been busy for more than a month getting the downtown green ready for the holidays. Lights were strung on the trees earlier this year, the gazebo got some extra attention with holiday decorations hung from its roof. And small potted holiday trees have been placed on the sidewalks downtown.

The annual tree lighting is free, and traditionally attracts hundreds of city residents.

