Senior Center calendar: 11-26 to 12-2

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Christine Lyas, Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY November 26- 2018

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision Support Group

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. New Car Technology Discussion

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize for 6 weeks

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, November 27, 2018

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:15 a.m. Intro to Chess

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club -November 27 The Tender Bar by J.R.Moehringer

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, November 28, 2018

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi – Intermediate

10:00 MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Tai Chi- Beginner Parquet Room

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy Hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, November 29, 2018

9:05 a.m. Yoga10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited- November 29th

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 a.m. Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. United Health Care Medicare Plans

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, November 30, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 1st Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:30 a.m. MSC Choir

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Easygoing play only. Beginners welcome

SUNDAY

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2.00 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU November 26 to November 30

Monday, Beef Stroganoff with egg noodles, mixed vegetables; Tuesday, Chicken Parmesan, Pasta Side, Tossed Salad, Garlic Knot; Wednesday, roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans; Thursday, meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots; Friday, breaded fish with lemon and Tartar, cole slaw, roasted potatoes

TRAVEL

There will be a special presentation Monday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson Drive for the Ireland Tour October 25, 2019 and Mackinac Island, June 7 2019.. Group discounts apply.

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

December 6th…HOLIDAY TEA @ CARAMOOR – $125.00 Caramoor Center for Music & the Arts located in Katonah NY, our destination for exceptional music, captivating programs, spectacular gardens & grounds. A guided tour on the historic Rosen House (decorated for the holidays) begins our day, then sit back and relax in the majestic music room for a holiday concert… followed by a Holiday tea consisting of sandwiches, scones, desserts and teas. A wonderful day!

December 11th…THE NEW YORK TENORS @ Westchester Dinner Theatre $105.00 (lunch included) A holiday themed show spotlighting the singing voices of a legendary singing policeman, Daniel Rodriguez, famed Irish tenor, Andy Cooney and the gifted Christopher Macchio. 3 brilliant individuals, who combined, create a formidable force that should not be missed. An incredible continuation of holiday trips! Space limited!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These sell out FAST! Trips are operated

On our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive… (We will waitlist nonmembers)

November 27th Lockwood Mathews Mansion in Norwalk $55.00

February 3 CATS

March 11 BEAUTIFUL

March 17th RENT

May 19th Sound of Music

June 23rd Waitress

Broadway @ The Bushnell.. come by for the full list of 2018-2019 Shows! Hamilton (12/26) were released Sept. 10th, hope you have been in the center to pick them up sooner than getting this Bulletin and will be first to go! Unfortunately much is time sensitive! Pick up all details on the Travel Wall!

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips ahead. Trips are NON-Refundable, or CAN be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119