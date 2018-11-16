Milford Mirror

Florida man struck and killed on I-95 in Milford

By Milford Mirror on November 16, 2018 in News, Police & Fire ·

A Florida man was killed early Friday morning when he was struck by a car on I-95 northbound.

According to state police, Alfredo Javier Lopez Marrero, 24, of Tampa, Fla., was standing outside of a rented 2018 Hyundai Elantra, which was disabled in the left lane on Interstate 95 northbound, approximately two-tenths of a mile south of Exit 40 in Milford, at about 2:41 a.m.

A 2006 Toyota Camry driven by Boris Shapiro, 35, of Mineola, N.Y., was traveling in the left lane, when it struck the disabled vehicle and Marrero.

Marrero was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger in the car, Genesis Nicole Santiago Pizarro, 20, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Shapiro was not injured, according to a police report.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the accident. Any witnesses are asked to contact Troop G – Bridgeport at 203-656-2500.

Tags: ,

Previous Post CT State Police report service totals for first snowstorm Next Post Reel Dad: Green Book explores moments of human connection
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress