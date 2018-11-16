Florida man struck and killed on I-95 in Milford

A Florida man was killed early Friday morning when he was struck by a car on I-95 northbound.

According to state police, Alfredo Javier Lopez Marrero, 24, of Tampa, Fla., was standing outside of a rented 2018 Hyundai Elantra, which was disabled in the left lane on Interstate 95 northbound, approximately two-tenths of a mile south of Exit 40 in Milford, at about 2:41 a.m.

A 2006 Toyota Camry driven by Boris Shapiro, 35, of Mineola, N.Y., was traveling in the left lane, when it struck the disabled vehicle and Marrero.

Marrero was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger in the car, Genesis Nicole Santiago Pizarro, 20, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Shapiro was not injured, according to a police report.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the accident. Any witnesses are asked to contact Troop G – Bridgeport at 203-656-2500.