There was some minor flooding in Milford Thursday night into Friday due to Thursday’s storm.

The area of the Sundae House on New Haven Avenue was flooded Thursday morning, said Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizzi.

“The water was across the road,” Fabrizzi said. “We also received a report of a vehicle stuck in the water on Melba Street.”

Fabrizzi said the typical areas were affected, such as Milford Point Road and Seaview Avenue. But there were no major flooding problems, he said.