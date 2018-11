In anticipation of the pending snow storm, the City of Milford has declared a snow emergency.

Alternate side of the street parking will be in effect beginning at 4 p.m., today, Nov. 15.

Vehicles parked on city roads should be parked on the odd number side of the street today, Nov. 15. This alternate side of the street parking ban will be lifted at 6 a.m., Nov. 16.