Eldorado Tool roof fire shut part of Boston Post Road this morning

A fire at Drill Masters-Eldorado Tool closed a portion of the Boston Post Road this morning.

At approximately 10:49 a.m., Milford Fire dispatch received a 911 call from an employee of the Drill Masters-Eldorado Tool Company located at 336 Boston Post Rd., reporting smoke inside the building due to a possible roof fire.

Firefighters arrived and were advised of a roofing contractor performing work on the building prior to the incident. An investigation revealed an active smoldering fire inside the built up roof. Fire crews opened an area of the room with hand and power tools to expose the smoldering fire which was quickly extinguished, according to Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

No injuries were reported.

Employees were allowed to return to work after firefighters deemed the building to be safe.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has not been released as of press time.