Bobette’s Take Out, at 93 Boston Post Road in Milford, will host its annual Soups for Compassion fund-raiser on Saturday, Nov.17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen on New Haven Avenue in Milford. Bobette’s will be selling t-shirts and raffling off prizes to raise additional funds for the center.