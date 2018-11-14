Milford Mirror

Police say man caught taking high-end equipment from construction site

Ruocco

Police arrested a man Wednesday they said they caught red-handed taking equipment from a construction site.

According to police, it was about 5 a.m. Nov. 14 when officers observed suspicious activity in the parking lot of 86 Plains Road, which is Aldi Grocery Store.

Officers began surveillance of a man, later identified as Dustin Ruocco, 47, of 285 Crawley Ave., Milford, and observed him enter a restricted construction site behind Aldi by cutting a hole in the fence. Officers said they then saw him remove several high-end pieces of construction equipment.

Ruocco then returned to his vehicle and police took him into custody.

Ruocco was charged with burglary, larceny, trespassing and criminal mischief, and was held on a $25,000 bond to appear in court later in the day.

