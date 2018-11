The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association will sponsor the annual Christmas Show Saturday, Dec. 15, at noon, at Tashua Knolls, 40 Tashua Knolls Lane, Trumbull. The event includes meal, show and tip at $60 per person.

For reservations, send payment by Dec. 1 to Angela McKelvey at 273A Agawam Drive, Stratford 06614.

For more information, visit gbrta.org.