Movie Menu: Sully, Twister, Braveheart and more

As the Thanksgiving holidays approach, take a look at what’s showing on broadcast and cable television stations.

A movie may be just right for your weekend menu.

Here’s what’s playing.

Friday, Nov. 16

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

What makes fathers do anything to be close to their children? Robin Williams and Sally Field take a fun and unique look at family dynamics in this classic comedy from Chris Columbus.

6 p.m., Freeform

Sully (2016)

What difference can it make when a real hero is on the scene? Tom Hanks saves an airplane, and a lot of people, in this thriller from director Clint Eastwood.

8 p.m., TNT

Toy Story (1995)

Why do kids have to grow up? An animated Tom Hanks wonders why little boys have a tendency to get bored with their toys. A holiday dilemma.

9 p.m., Freeform

Saturday, Nov. 17

The Exorcist (1973)

How bad can life get in a movie star’s life? Ellen Burstyn quickly learns that learning your lines is the easy part of being an actress with a teenage daughter. A classic thriller.

12 noon and 4:28 p.m., BBC

Fruitvale Station (2013)

What tragedies can emerge from everyday life? Ryan Coogler’s striking look at the story of Oscar Grant III makes us think. And ask questions that need to be asked. Michael B. Jordan stars.

5:30 p.m., BET

Braveheart (1995)

How much can a man do to keep his people free? Mel Gibson won an Oscar for directing this Best Picture winner about the revolt led by William Wallace against the King of England.

6:57 p.m., BBC

Twister (1996)

How bad can the weather get? Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton try to chase tornadoes through Texas and mend their marriage. Not an easy task.

8:30 p.m., CMT

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

What musical magic can anger inspire? O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Corey Hawkins make the sounds, and the points, in this meaningful drama from director F. Gary Gray.

10 p.m., FXX

Sunday, Nov. 18

Jurassic Park (1993)

What else does an amusement park need to attract visitors? Steven Spielberg creates an ultimate movie thriller from the pages of Michael Crichton’s novel.

2:15 p.m., TNT

Double Jeopardy (1999)

How far will a woman go to right how her life has been wronged? Ashley Judd shows her stamina and style in this thriller about a lady with a cause. And a reason to be angry.

4:30 p.m., Sundance