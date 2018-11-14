Bill of Fairs: Holiday markets and festivals

Artique 2018, Nov. 15-17, St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. An opening night reception and sale, Nov. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free.

Wine Tasting Fundraiser, Nov. 16, 7-10 p.m., The Penfield Pavilion, 323 Fairfield Beach Rd, Fairfield. Proceeds from the evening and a percentage of all wine orders placed that evening will benefit Caroline House. Tickets $40. Info: thecarolinehouse.org.

The Founders Hall Wreath Festival, Nov. 16-18, 193 Danbury Rd., Ridgefield. Opening celebration, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. Tickets $60. Festival is free Nov. 17-18. Art Show, Nov. 17 2-4 p.m. Info: founders-hall.org.

Festive Home – All That Glitters, Nov. 16 through Dec. 21, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Preview Party, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. Tickets $20. Festive Home is free Nov. 17 through Dec. 21. Info: rgoa.org.

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club Craft Fair, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Admission is $8. Info: rwc-craftfair.com.

Holiday Craft Fair, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.- 4p.m., Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Rd., Fairfield. Info: call 203-414-7299.

Gingerbread Decorating Workshop, Nov. 17, 11 a.m., Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Tickets $10 members, $15 non-members. Info: westporthistory.org.

Book Sale, Nov. 23-24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. There will be 10,000 items from which to choose, including books ideal for gifting and hundreds of CDs and DVDs in their original wrap or gently used. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village, Nov. 23 through Dec. 24, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St., Greenwich. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Wilton Library Holiday Book Sale, Nov. 29 through Jan. 2, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Ladies Night: Out Wreath Making Workshop, Nov. 30, 7-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets $55. Info: darienarts.org.

Holiday Greens & Gifts Sale, Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main St., Newtown. Wreaths and door swags will be on sale. Proceeds benefit the Newtown Garden Club.

Greenwich Holiday Stroll, Dec. 1-2, Greenwich. The Holiday Stroll will also feature a Live Nativity, horse drawn carriage rides, professional ice sculpture demos, a food truck village on Greenwich Avenue, letter-writing to Santa and more than 140 participating retailers and restaurants offering promotions, refreshments and holiday cheer. Info: GreenwichReindeerFestival.com.

Boothe Homestead Christmas, Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boothe Memorial Park, 5800 Main St., Stratford. Tickets $5.

JCC Family Chanukah Party, Dec. 4, 7:40 p.m., Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Enjoy potato latkes and chocolate gelt, playing dreidel and more. Tickets $21. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Winter Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 7 Sylvan Ln..; Nov. 17, westportfarmersmarket.com.