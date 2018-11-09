Football: Law defeats Lyman Hall

In a wet, sloppy game, marred by penalties and mistakes, the Lawmen of Jonathan Law defeated the Lyman Hall Trojans, 20-7, in Wallingford on Friday.
Mike Plaskon led Law with 225 yards on 36 carries while quarterback Zach Smith passed for 82 yards. Ethan Saley led all Law receivers with 57 yards receiving. Brian Felag had 23 yards receiving.
Nick Hanna, Austin Danville, Ryan Mola, Zach Gluhanic and Erik Borgerson did the blocking.
“The weather was a big thing,” said Law coach Erik Larka after his team improved to 6-3. “We had a wide-open dropped touchdown, a few other other drops, all because the ball was wet. We realized that it was going to be a lot harder to catch the wet ball, so we went to the ground and pound and luckily it worked out for us.”
Austin Ruiz led the Trojans with 136 yards rushing on 21 carries while Zach Kizer scored the lone touchdown for Lyman Hall, now 5-3.
Law took the ball after an exchange of punts at its 21 and three plays later Plaskon broke off a 67-yard touchdown run. Spencer Gannon’s extra point was no good.
On the following drive, Lyman Hall started at its own 35. On the first play, Ruiz rushed for 16 yards to eclipse 1,000 yards on the season. The drive stalled and Law had trouble in the mire as well. The half ended 6-0.
After Plaskon mustered only 49 yards in the first half, the holes really opened up for him in the second.
“We knew he was a race horse and we knew that they would wear down because both teams have a lot of two-way guys,” Larka said. “We knew that would wear on and also they’re a heavy run team so they’re going to grind down both ways so I think that helped us in the second half.”
Law began the second half with the ball at its own 33. Lyman Hall recovered a Law fumble on its 41 and had a sustained drive that carried to the three, where the Lawmen took over on downs.
Two punts later, Law started a series from its 11.
Plaskon began to carve through the Trojans defense, with rushes of 6, 11, 5, 31 and 8 yards to move the ball into Trojan territory. Smith then found Saley for a 12-yard catch and Plaskon broke off a run of 20 yards to put the Lawmen at the 8-yard line.
A five-yard penalty put Law at the 3-yard line. Plaskon found a crease on the next carry and bludgeoned his way into the end zone to give Law a 12-0 lead.
Law’s defense got the ball back at the Lyman Hall 27.
Plaskon ran for seven and then found the end zone from 20 yards out just over two minutes into the final quarter.
In danger of being shut out, the Trojans put together their best drive of the game.
Beginning at their own 31, Kizer rushed for two, six and four yards to move the ball near midfield. Pragano then found Luke O’Reardon for 31 yards, his first pass of the game. Pragano then shovel passed to Furkan Parcal for seven yards. Kizer gashed Law for 11 yards and Parcal broke off a six yarder. Kizer then bruised his way to the end zone from one yard out, cutting into Law’s lead, 20-7.
On the following kickoff, Lyman Hall attempted an onside kick but Felag recovered the kick and the Lawmen lined up in victory formation on offense.
Law’s final contest will be on Thanksgiving morning at Foran High.
“Their head coach Tom Drew was our defensive coordinator last year, so there’s a lot of moving pieces in that game,” Larka said. “But most importantly just the tradition; Law versus Foran. Depending on how things go, at least at kickoff, we’ll still be in the playoff hunt so that will be added motivation for us.”