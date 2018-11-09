Shari Greenblatt named director of Audubons in Milford and Fairfield

The Connecticut Audubon Society has named Shari Greenblatt as its new Southwest Regional Director, responsible for leading two of its busiest centers in Fairfield and Milford, as well as the historic Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary in Fairfield.

For each center, Greenblatt will oversee operations and year-round staff, as well as seasonal naturalist educators. The centers in Fairfield and Milford are key locations for Connecticut Audubon’s Science in Nature outdoor education programs, as well as for summer day camps, bird walks, lectures and other activities, Audubon officials said.

Greenblatt has experienced in non-profits, with more than 20 years of experience in fundraising and project management. She comes to Connecticut Audubon from the Special Projects Department of the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), one of the country’s leading international environmental organizations.

During her tenure with NRDC, Greenblatt produced large-scale fundraising galas and cultivation events, created and managed a junior committee, oversaw donor trips and marketing campaigns, implemented NRDC’s workplace giving campaign and worked closely with trustees and donors.

As one of her primary goals, Greenblatt wants to continue building awareness and recognition of the Connecticut Audubon centers and sanctuaries. “With their exceptional environmental education programs and activities, and exquisite nature preserves,” Greenblatt said, “these centers are ‘hidden gems’ that should be top destinations for schools, individuals and families that want to strengthen their connections with nature, and learn how to protect and sustain it for future generations.”

Greenblatt’s own introduction to Connecticut Audubon began in 2017 when her family relocated from Brooklyn to Fairfield and began taking advantage of the many local opportunities to spend more time exploring outdoors. After enrolling in the Center at Fairfield’s summer camp program, her family was hooked. “My son and daughter were enthralled with their camp experiences and couldn’t wait to go back as a family and continue exploring the sanctuary trails in Fairfield and Milford,” she said.

Greenblatt started her career at the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation followed by two years as a Program Associate at Bass and Howes, a leading consulting firm that worked with various non-profit organizations. She also served as President of the Board for Earthshare NY. She received her BA from University of Wisconsin-Madison and her MPH from Hunter College.