Football: Hillhouse tops Foran

Senior running back Neal Eley rushed for 157 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns on Thursday night in leading Hillhouse to a 42-27 Southern Connecticut Conference Tier 2 win over Foran at New Haven’s Bowen Field.
In all, the Academics, who won for the third time in nine games, totaled 297 yards on the ground and jumped out to a 26-0 lead.
“They started running at us and kept running at us,” said Foran coach Tom Drew. “We simply couldn’t stop them and they hurt us with a bunch of big yardage plays.”
The Lions are 1-8 heading into their home Thanksgiving morning game with Jonathan Law, got good offensive games from running back Tom Dempsey (85 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns) and receiver Max Tavitian (7 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown).
Junior quarterback Andrew Janek threw for a pair of scores.
Foran will now have two weeks to prepare for the Lawmen.
“We’ll spend some time looking at film,”Drew said. “Our goal each week has been to try and improve. We have one game left and we’re hoping that it’s a good one.”