Police looking to ID man who broke into car

Police are trying to identify a man who broke into a car late last month and stole items, including camera equipment.

Police said the burglary took place Oct. 27 at about 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 333 Boston Post Road, which is the location of several businesses, including Bar 3 Thirty Three.

A man reportedly broke the driver’s side rear window of the car in the parking lot, and took the contents of a purse, including credit cards and jewelry, as well as photography equipment.

The suspect is described as a black man with short black hair, a thin build, approximately 5’6” to 5’10” and wearing several layers of clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police Officer Aaron Norowski at 203-878-6551, or [email protected].

Reference case #5623-18