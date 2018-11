The Jonathan Law girls volleyball team advanced to the Class M quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory over No. 6 seed Prince Tech in Hartford on Wednesday.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen (17-5), the 11th seed, will visit No. 3 seed Nonnewaug (14-2) on Friday at 6 p.m.

Katie Eighmy (7 kills, 3 aces), Emily Morey (5 aces) and Madi Lula (6 kills) led Law past Prince Tech (16-5).