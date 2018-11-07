Alderman Vetro will be grand marshal of Veterans Day Parade Sunday

Milford’s Veterans Day Parade will be Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. in downtown Milford.

The grand marshal and keynote speaker will be Phil Vetro. Vetro joined the Marine Corps in January 1968, and was stationed on Parris Island, S.C., and went to Camp Lejeune, N.C., for advanced infantry training.

He was then sent overseas, serving in Okinawa, Japan, in major support of the Vietnam War. Vetro came home and was subsequently elected to the Planning & Zoning Board, and served as chairman of that board. He was then elected to the Board of Aldermen, where he has served for five terms in various capacities, including minority leader, majority leader, as well as chairman for six years.

Vetro is currently on the board of directors for the United Way of Milford, and was chosen to be the Italian American of the Year in 2014.

He has been married for 49 years to his wife, Peggi, and they have two sons and four grandchildren.

Vetro has owned and operated his own construction company, Vetro Construction, for 45 years.

Sunday’s parade will include local dignitaries, organizations and civic groups. Parade marchers must assemble at the Daniel Wasson Field parking lot at 1 p.m.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held earlier Sunday in front of City Hall at 10:45 a.m.

The Milford Concert Band will perform a veterans concert at Milford City Hall about 20 minutes after the parade. The show will feature patriotic, pop and show favorites.

For information, contact Tom Flowers at 203-444-5351.