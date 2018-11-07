Obituary: Edward J. Obert Jr. of Milford

Edward J. Obert Jr., son of the late Edward J Obert Sr. and Beatrice Truman Obert, died peacefully at home in Milford, CT on September 15th, 2018 at the age of 94.

Edward is survived by his children, Stephen E. Obert (MaryLee), Richard M. Obert (Barbara), his grandchildren Richard M. Obert (Caroline), Suzanna E. Obert and Keith R. Obert (Susan), great-grandchildren Richard C. Obert, Alexander J. Obert, Amelia Ruth Obert and nephews David Hughes and Thomas Hughes. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 70 years Ruth Sedinmer Obert, sister Janet Hughes, brother Robert Obert (Joan) and niece Cheryl Kochiss.

Ed graduated from Mount Hermon in 1942 and Trinity College in 1949. He proudly served in the Army and was a D-Day veteran with the 747th Tank Battalion. He worked at Sikorsky Aircraft as a Contract Administrator until his retirement in 1982. He was a Milford Fire Commissioner from 1986 to 2001, a member of Arctic Engine Company #1 where he served as Secretary, Trustee and assistant Chaplin. He was an organizer, secretary, and president of the Sikorsky Pistol club. At St Peter’s and St Andrews Episcopal churches he served as a Deacon, Chalice bearer, and convalescent home lay minister. He was a life member of American Legion Post 34 and a member of the Alpha Chi Rho National Fraternity.

A memorial service for Edward and Ruth is scheduled for 2:00 PM, November 18th at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Devon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edward’s and Ruth’s lives. Internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Andrews Memorial Fund, 283 Bridgeport Avenue, Devon, CT 06460.