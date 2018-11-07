Milford Mirror

Dance: Performance and participatory

By Arts & Leisure on November 7, 2018 in Arts Listings ·

Premier Ballroom Dance: Highlight of the Year, Nov. 24, 7-11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Professional dancers Marat Gimaev and Alina Baysuk will perform at 9 p.m. Black tie attire recommended. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-374-7308.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 15-16, 1 and 5 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $40-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

Norwalk Metropolitan Youth Ballet: The Nutcracker, Dec. 15, 1 and 6 p.m., Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $35-$45. Info: nmyb.org.

New England Ballet: The Nutcracker, Dec. 15, noon and 5 p.m., Dec. 16, 1 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $20-$50. Info: theklein.org.

Previous Post After Dark: Coffee-house style concerts, benefits and galas Next Post Film: Screenings and documentaries
About author
Arts & Leisure

Arts & Leisure


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress