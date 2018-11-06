Fire damages vacant commercial building in Milford

A vacant commercial building was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning in Milford.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:52 a.m. from a passing motorist reporting a fire in a building at 1469 Boston Post Rd., according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

The vacant structure was formerly the site of the Loading Dock liquor store.

Firefighting units arrived on scene to find a large volume of smoke visible from the exterior.

Crews were concerned for the possibility of homeless occupants being trapped inside and began an aggressive search of the interior, Fabrizi said. Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines into the building in to suppress the blaze, which had extended into the roof of the structure. The fire was deemed under control after about 40 minutes.

The Milford Fire Marshal’s division is investigating the incident and a cause has not been officially released.