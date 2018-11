Jonathan Law’s 21st-seeded girls soccer team lost a 1-0 decision to No. 12 seed North Branford in CIAC Class L first round play on Monday.

Caitlin May, from Alexie Rosado, scored the lone goal, as the T-Birds improved to 10-2-5.

Morgan Taylor made six saves in net for coach JD Rhode and the Lady Lawmen (6-6-5).

Allie Augur had seven saves for North Branford.