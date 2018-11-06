Volleyball: Lauralton Hall falls to H-K Cougars

Lauralton Hall volleyball team’s season came to end on Monday with a 3-0 loss to No. 9 Haddam Killingworth in the first round of the CIAC Class M state tournament.

Theresa Piscitelli had five kills, five digs and two aces; Anna Farruggio had four assists, three digs and two aces; and Abby Paine had three digs for the No. 24 seeded Crusaders, who fell by the scores 25-14, 25-14, 25-18.

Emily Jennings had 11 kills and Teagan Chrzanowski 10 kills for the Cougars, who advance to second round and will face No. 8 St Joseph on Wednesday night in Trumbull at 5 p.m.