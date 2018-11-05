A look at the Election Day ballots

This is what Milford ballots will look like on Election Day, Tuesday.
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SOTS/ElectionServices/Town_Ballots/2018/Election/Milford.pdf?la=en
This is what Milford ballots will look like on Election Day, Tuesday.
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SOTS/ElectionServices/Town_Ballots/2018/Election/Milford.pdf?la=en
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC